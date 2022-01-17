Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $55.45 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97.

