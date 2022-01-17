$0.91 EPS Expected for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $111,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 424.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ichor by 58.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.14. Ichor has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.