Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($65.16) to GBX 4,600 ($62.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,625.50 ($49.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £93.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,624 ($49.19) and a one year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,931.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,013.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.49) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

