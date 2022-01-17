Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $34.72 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $34,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.48 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.