Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

