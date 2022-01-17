5,308 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,060,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.57 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

