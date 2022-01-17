Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 361,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.60 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62.

