Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,049 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after acquiring an additional 106,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average of $221.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

