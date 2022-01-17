Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $24.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $169.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.89 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

