Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after buying an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $83.52 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

