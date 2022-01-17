Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $247,785,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $242.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.