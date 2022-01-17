Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 238,259 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 238,259 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 610.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day moving average is $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

