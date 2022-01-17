Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,937 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of Baker Hughes worth $67,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 421,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.04%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,519,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,981,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

