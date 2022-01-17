Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Boise Cascade worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

BCC stock opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.83. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

