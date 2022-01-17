Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

Welltower stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.