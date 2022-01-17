TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the December 15th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,961.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TMOAF opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. TomTom has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter.

TomTom NV develops location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment engages in developing and selling location based application components such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

