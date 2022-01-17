Short Interest in Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Expands By 102.0%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.5 days.

OTCMKTS SVTRF opened at $39.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

