Short Interest in Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Drops By 44.3%

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS STTX opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the exploitation, exploration, development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in Texas, Montana, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Utah. The company was founded on January 6, 1989 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

