Short Interest in Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Drops By 44.3%

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS STTX opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile
