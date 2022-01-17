TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,485 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 17.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 26,659 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,772,000 after buying an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

