The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 91,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

