Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,974 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $133.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.58. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

