Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of Duke Realty worth $50,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Duke Realty by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,055 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,557,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Duke Realty stock opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.