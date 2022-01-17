AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

