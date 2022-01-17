AGF Investments LLC Buys 792 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.63.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $138.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.70 and a beta of 1.52.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

