AGF Investments LLC Buys 918 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Incyte by 21.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

