AGF Investments LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $266,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $126,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $326.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.91.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

