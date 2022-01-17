AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,349 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

