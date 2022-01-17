Zacks: Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of HWM opened at $35.07 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

