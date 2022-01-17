QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,522,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $325,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.87.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $188.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.71.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

