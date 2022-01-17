William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $52,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRG opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

