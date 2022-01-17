California Public Employees Retirement System Has $253.77 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,474 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Zoom Video Communications worth $253,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,059 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

ZM opened at $159.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.88 and a 12-month high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

