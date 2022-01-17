California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.73% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $225,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $157.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.09.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

