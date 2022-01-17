Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $347,371.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001346 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and $347,371.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,611.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.32 or 0.07665274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.05 or 0.00356815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.08 or 0.00894301 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00073059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00528457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00260249 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,753,863 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.