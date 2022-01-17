Helpico (HELP) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. Helpico has a total market cap of $342.32 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00062146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.07664655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.97 or 0.99817209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

