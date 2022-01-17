Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $57.76 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1,351.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Exelixis worth $57,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer.

