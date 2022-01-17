Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $43.07 on Monday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Veritex by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 109,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veritex by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Veritex by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

