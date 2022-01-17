Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,709,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $63,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at $234,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.