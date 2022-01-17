Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Holdings Lifted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,454 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $48,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

