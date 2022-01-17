Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $206,237,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after buying an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $163.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $168.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

