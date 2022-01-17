Pitcairn Co. Has $283,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,832 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Centene by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 519,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 45,224 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $80.55 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

