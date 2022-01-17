West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,153 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.87% of West Fraser Timber worth $76,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

