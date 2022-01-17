AGF Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,968 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,443,000 after acquiring an additional 342,596 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,503,000 after acquiring an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

