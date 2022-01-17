AGF Investments Inc. Buys 4,453 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 41.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $9,276,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of CM opened at $131.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $84.65 and a one year high of $131.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

