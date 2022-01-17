AGF Investments LLC Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dropbox by 890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dropbox by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Dropbox by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,397 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock worth $1,967,439. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

