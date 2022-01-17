AGF Investments Inc. Sells 10,486 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,073,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95,858 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $386.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

