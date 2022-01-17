TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of TTEC worth $35,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEC. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

