Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $39,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $18.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

