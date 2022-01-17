Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $148,000 Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

IBUY stock opened at $79.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

