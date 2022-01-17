AGF Investments Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

SUI stock opened at $197.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

