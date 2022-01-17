AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 568 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 250.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 60,119 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $142.84 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

